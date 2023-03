An Illinois man has been found guilty for a double shooting in South Bend.

Malik Balderos, 21, and Ricky Kinds Jr, 20, were shot to death in October 2020. On Friday, 24 year-old Tyrik Rayford of Sauk Village, Illinois, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, with a firearm enhancement.

He faces up to 85 years when sentenced on April 21.

