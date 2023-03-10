‘I’m nobody’s little black girl’: Thorpe claims Greens senator patted her on the head by Vittorio Rienzo 11 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe’s allegations represent the third report of bullying or inappropriate behaviour by Greens MPs since 2021. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘I’m nobody’s little black girl’: Thorpe claims Greens senator patted her on the head” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘I’m nobody’s little black girl’: Thorpe claims Greens senator patted her on the head”