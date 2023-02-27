‘I’m not willing to wait’: Burke wants decisions on silicosis crisis

by Vittorio Ferla
27 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘i’m-not-willing-to-wait’:-burke-wants-decisions-on-silicosis-crisis


The workplace relations minister will recommend all governments weigh up a ban on the product, while the Commonwealth explores blocking importation of it.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “‘I’m not willing to wait’: Burke wants decisions on silicosis crisis

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: