immaf-announces-2023-youth-mma-world-championships-in-abu-dhabi

Youth amateur MMA athletes will get the chance to experience the mixed martial arts environment of Abu Dhabi again as the Jiu Jitsu Arena hosts the 2023 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships for the second year in a row, as part of a three-year hosting rights agreement between IMMAF and UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation.

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation has confirmed the tournament will take place between 2-5 August, with the competition draw taking place on the 1st of August.

Throughout the four days of competition, the athletes will compete under the IMMAF Youth MMA Rules for 12 to 13-year-olds (Youth C), 14 to 15-year-olds (Youth B) and 16 to 17-year-olds (Youth A).

The rule sets have been modified from the Unified Rules with respect to the developmental stage and safety of each age group as advised by IMMAF’s medical, coaching, and regulatory affairs committees. IMMAF does not permit head strikes for competitors under the age of 18.

Hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation, the event will be live-streamed on IMMAF.TV, with live highlights on IMMAF social media channels.

The exclusive programming includes the live broadcast of all matches over 4 days, followed by medals ceremonies.

The 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships gathered nearly 500 athletes from 42 nations, last August. Team Ukraine topped the overall medal table, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia securing their first ever IMMAF gold medals.

Jack Grundy (England), son of UFC veteran Mike Grundy, had an impressive run in the group stages at welterweight. Brodie Mayocchi (Australia) made the most noise at welterweight as he scored three submissions, including an armbar over the highly touted Kristiyan Kanev, in his six wins to claim the gold medal.

In the highlights of the women’s category, Bantamweight Sani Brannfors (Finland) beat all four of her opponents, and stopped three consecutively with submissions, which guaranteed the gold medal in her division.

This year’s edition is expected to increase the number of registrations and keep the high-level standard with “Orange” grade for 14 to 17-year-olds and “Yellow” grade for 12-13-year-olds as minimum technical level required.

IMMAF’s grading syllabus and tutorial videos can be accessed via the IMMAF App available at the App Store or Google Play store.

