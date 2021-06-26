immunologa-antonella-viola:-“per-favore-non-fate-la-seconda-dose-di-astrazeneca”

|_rxuuid
|1 year
|The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
|ab
|1 year
|This domain of this cookie is owned by agkn. The cookie is used for targeting and advertising purposes.
|am-uid
|2 years
|This cookie is set by Admixer. The cookie is used to collect visitor behaviour from mutiple websites for serving them with relevant ads based on their preference.
|anj
|3 months
|No description available.
|APIDTS
|1 day
|This cookie is set by the provider Yahoo.com. This coookie is used to collect data on visitor preference and behaviour on website inorder to serve them with relevant content and advertisement.
|audience
|1 year
|The domain of this cookie is owned by Spotxchange. This cookie is used for targeting and advertising.
|B
|1 year
|This Cookie is used by Yahoo to provide ads, contents or analytics.
|CMID
|1 year
|The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
|CMPRO
|3 months
|This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
|CMPS
|3 months
|This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
|CMRUM3
|1 year
|This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
|CMST
|1 day
|The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
|data-bs
|1 year
|This cookie is provided by media.net. This cookie is used for targeting and advertising purposes.
|DSID
|1 hour
|This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
|Gtest
|1 year 1 month
|This cookie is used for collecting user behaviour and action on the website to optimize the website. It also helps Google Ads and Google Analytics to compile visitor information for marketing purposes.
|HAPLB5S
|
|This cookie is set by the provider Sonobi. This cookie is used to track the visitors on multiple webiste to serve them with relevant ads.
|i
|1 year
|The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
|id
|1 year 1 month
|The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user’s interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
|IDE
|1 year 24 days
|Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
|IDSYNC
|1 year
|This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
|KADUSERCOOKIE
|3 months
|The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors’ website or device from which they visit PubMatic’s partners’ website.
|KTPCACOOKIE
|1 day
|This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user’s website.
|lidid
|2 years
|This cookie is used to collect data on user behaviour and interaction to make advertisement on the website more relevant.
|ljt_reader
|1 year
|This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner’s site.
|MarketGidStorage
|session
|This cookie is used to set an unique ID for the visitor which helps third-party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisements. This facility is provided by the third party advertising hubs which provide real time bidding for the advertisers.
|mc
|1 year 1 month
|This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
|mdata
|1 year 1 month
|The domain of this cookie is owned by Media Innovation group. This cookie registers a unique ID used to identify a visitor on their revisit inorder to serve them targeted ads.
|muidn
|16 years 7 months
|This cookie is used to set an unique ID for the visitor. This helps third party advertisers to serve the visitor with relevant advertisement.
|NID
|6 months
|This cookie is used to a profile based on user’s interest and display personalized ads to the users.
|oo
|5 years 5 days
|This cookie is set by the provider AddThis. This cookie is used for targeted advertising. It helps in knowing about the users that visit their webpages.
|ouuid
|1 year
|This cookie is used to store the unique visitor ID which helps in identifying the user on their revisit, to serve retargeted ads to the visitor.
|ouuid_lu
|1 year
|This cookie is used for serving the retargeted ads to the users. This cookie is used in association with the cookie “ouuid”.
|ov
|1 year 1 month
|This cookie is set by the provider mookie1.com. This cookie is used for serving the user with relevant content and advertisement.
|PUBMDCID
|3 months
|This cookie is set by pubmatic.com. The cookie stores an ID that is used to display ads on the users’ browser.
|pxrc
|2 months
|The purpose of the cookie is to identify a visitor to serve relevant advertisement.
|remixlang
|1 year 3 days 15 hours
|This cookie is set by the provider vk.com. This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
|rlas3
|1 year
|The cookie is set by rlcdn.com. The cookie is used to serve relevant ads to the visitor as well as limit the time the visitor sees an and also measure the effectiveness of the campaign.
|stx_user_id
|1 year
|The domain of this cookie is owned by the Sharethrough. This cookie is used for advertising services.
|TDCPM
|1 year
|The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
|TDID
|1 year
|The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
|test_cookie
|15 minutes
|This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user’s browser supports cookies.
|tuuid
|1 year
|This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
|tuuid_lu
|1 year
|This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
|uid
|2 months
|This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
|uids
|2 months
|This cookie is set by Prebid Server. The cookies contains information that allows Prebid servers to distinguish between browsers and mobile devices. This information is then used to select advertisements delivered by the platform and measure the performance of the advretisement and attribute their payments.
|um
|3 months
|Set by addthis.com.(Purpose not known)
|umeh
|3 months
|The main purpose of this cookie is marketing. It is used to keep track of the users on multiple website inorder to show relevant advertisement based on the user behaviour.
|uuid
|3 months
|To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
|uuid2
|3 months
|This cookies is set by AppNexus. The cookies stores information that helps in distinguishing between devices and browsers. This information us used to select advertisements served by the platform and assess the performance of the advertisement and attribute payment for those advertisements.
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|5 months 27 days
|This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
