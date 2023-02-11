In 1985 we looked inside lunch boxes. Four decades later, things have changed by pappa2200 11 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 From curry puffs to corn chips, an investigation into lunch boxes reveals how and why the lunch box has changed. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “In 1985 we looked inside lunch boxes. Four decades later, things have changed” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “In 1985 we looked inside lunch boxes. Four decades later, things have changed”