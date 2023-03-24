‘In crisis for years’: The struggle to fix Australia’s worst classrooms

by Ufficio Stampa
24 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘in-crisis-for-years’:-the-struggle-to-fix-australia’s-worst-classrooms


PISA analysis found Australia had among the worst classrooms in the world in 2018. Now education stakeholders say it shouldn’t be up to teachers to fix it.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “‘In crisis for years’: The struggle to fix Australia’s worst classrooms

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: