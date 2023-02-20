in-mysterious-kidnapping,-man-in-golf-cart-fired-gun-at-parking-lot-and-then-abducted-woman:-cops

Police are looking for a man and a woman at the center of an enigmatic kidnapping case. Officers said the man abducted the woman at gunpoint, but authorities do not know their names.

According to cops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the man was driving a maroon and black Polaris Northstar XP 1000 two-seat style golf cart. He allegedly pulled up to a location on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue, opened the driver-side door and fired a gun, striking the asphalt parking lot of WSFS bank. This man traveled across the street, pulled up to the curb near an Applebee’s and Wawa convenience store, according to cops. Police said he “exited the golf cart, pulled out a firearm, pointed the firearm at the female victim, and then grabbed her, shoving her into the front passenger side of the golf cart.”

Then the suspect took off in the golf cart, going west on Cumberland Street, officers said. The woman’s whereabouts remain unknown, and there’s no indication she fled. Police told Law&Crime on Sunday that they have no further information.

Officers described the suspect as a white man, standing about 6 feet tall. He wore ripped blue jeans, a brown plaid smock shirt, and a green beanie style hat.

The woman is described as white and being in her late 20’s to early 30’s. She wore a light-colored jacket, a dark shirt, black jeans with a white design on the left leg, and carried a black bag.

From police:

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/66/64 or 911. To submit tips (anonymous or not) dial or text 215-686-TIPS (8477). Email tips, photos or video to tips@phillypolice.com.

Vittorio Rienzo