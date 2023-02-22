In Photos: How Putin’s Address Really Was One to the Entire Nation by Mata 22 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Putin’s elites were far from the only ones listening on Tuesday when the Russian president made his first state-of-the-nation address since invading Ukraine. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “In Photos: How Putin’s Address Really Was One to the Entire Nation” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “In Photos: How Putin’s Address Really Was One to the Entire Nation”