In pictures: Saudis mark Kingdom’s first ‘Flag Day’

by Vittorio Ferla
12 Marzo 2023
in-pictures:-saudis-mark-kingdom’s-first-‘flag-day’



Saudi Arabia marked on Saturday its first ‘Flag Day’ with celebrations taking place across the Kingdom.

It was announced earlier this month that ‘Flag Day’ will be observed annually on March 11 in commemoration of the day that the former King Abdulaziz authorized the flag as a representation of the Kingdom on March 11, 1937.

The decision was made through a royal order issued by King Salman.

Different events were held across the Kingdom to celebrate ‘Flag Day.’ (SPA)
Flag Day celebrations. (SPA)
“Celebrating Flag Day comes as an affirmation of pride in our national identity and in [the flag’s] historical symbolism that is of great significance and of [a] deep meaning that embodies our [values] and is considered a source of pride in our history,” King Salman said via Twitter.

Saudi Arabia’s Flag Day was marked through different events held at Diriyah. (Twitter)
Citizens of various age groups expressed their pride and patriotism to the Kingdom through the different events that were held including one at the historical Diriyah in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Flag Day was marked through different events held at Diriyah. (Twitter)
Celebrations were also held at the Boulevard Riyadh City with live shows and music reflecting on Saudi traditions and culture.

At Boulevard World, Flag Day was marked through fireworks and a drone show.

