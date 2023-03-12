in-pictures:-saudis-mark-kingdom’s-first-‘flag-day’





Saudi Arabia marked on Saturday its first ‘Flag Day’ with celebrations taking place across the Kingdom.

It was announced earlier this month that ‘Flag Day’ will be observed annually on March 11 in commemoration of the day that the former King Abdulaziz authorized the flag as a representation of the Kingdom on March 11, 1937.

The decision was made through a royal order issued by King Salman.

“Celebrating Flag Day comes as an affirmation of pride in our national identity and in [the flag’s] historical symbolism that is of great significance and of [a] deep meaning that embodies our [values] and is considered a source of pride in our history,” King Salman said via Twitter.

Citizens of various age groups expressed their pride and patriotism to the Kingdom through the different events that were held including one at the historical Diriyah in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Celebrations were also held at the Boulevard Riyadh City with live shows and music reflecting on Saudi traditions and culture.

ضمن فعاليات #يوم_العلم 🇸🇦💫

زوار #بوليفارد_وورلد يحتفلون مع العديد من العروض الحية والفرق الغنائية 🎼💚✨#تقويم_الرياض pic.twitter.com/g941tB1pFw — الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) March 11, 2023

At Boulevard World, Flag Day was marked through fireworks and a drone show.

Vittorio Ferla