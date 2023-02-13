In the bag: Start-up delivers for gig riders

by Vittorio Rienzo
13 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
in-the-bag:-start-up-delivers-for-gig-riders


Established during the pandemic, Eric Fan’s Lumos is looking to change the advertising game, and earn delivery riders a little extra cash along the way.

