‘In the crosshairs’: Lynas balances precarious rare earths business

by Vittorio Ferla
3 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘in-the-crosshairs’:-lynas-balances-precarious-rare-earths-business


There were no political threats to burn down the Lynas operations in Malaysia during the recent election, but its position is still precarious.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “‘In the crosshairs’: Lynas balances precarious rare earths business

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: