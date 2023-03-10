incredible-motorsport-action-set-for-the-2023-season-finale-ofyas-racing-series

Motorsport fans are in for an action-packed weekend of racing as Yas Racing Series returns for the final round of the 2023 season to the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, with the March edition set to feature the latest rounds of Gulf ProCar, Gulf Radical Cup, and UAE Time Attack.

With a grid of 30 cars taking to the track for round 6 this weekend, the Gulf ProCar Class Championship fights are expected to go down the wire with the top two championship spots still tightly contested between Ahmad Al Majid and James Geddie.

Round 6 of the Gulf Radical Cup will see the action ramping up in this penultimate race of the Gulf series with Jacopo Mazza heading into this weekend at the top of the table following his victory in round 5, with Alex Bukhanstov close on his heels in second place.

Motorsports fans can also enjoy exclusive pit lane walks running across the weekend to get a closer look behind the scenes. For more details on the upcoming season finale of the Yas Racing Series, visit https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/motorsports/yas-racing-series-rounds

