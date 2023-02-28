india-detains-man-with-suspected-links-to-pakistan’s-isi,-history-in-china





Indian authorities have detained a man with links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and a history of residence in China and Hong Kong.

Police in the city of Indore detained the 40-year-old on Tuesday after Mumbai police were placed on high alert to trace the man supposedly trained in Pakistan, The New Indian Express reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This person has worked in China and Hong Kong between 2005 and 2018. During interrogation, the man in his defense said his case of divorce with a Chinese woman was underway in China and that her lawyer had made a false complaint against him to the Indian intelligence agencies,” TNIE quoted an official as saying.

An investigation is underway in coordination with central and state agencies, the report said.

The suspect has been identified as Sarfaraz Memon.

Last week, a senior Indian defense official working in a missile testing range was arrested for supposedly sharing classified information with a Pakistani spy.

The Indian Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) official shared sensitive defense information for “sexual as well as monetary gratification,” Odisha police were quoted as saying by NDTV.

Read more:

India arrests defense official for sharing sensitive info with alleged Pakistan spy

Indian security forces in 12-hour battle against Kashmir militants after killing

Communal hatred online, al-Qaeda links land Indian software engineer in NIA custody

pappa2200