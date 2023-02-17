india-officials-arrest-traveler-from-saudi-who-smuggled-$100k-gold-in-underwear





Indian customs officials have seized almost 1,800 grams of gold worth more than $100,000 from a passenger traveling from Saudi Arabia.

The undeclared gold was found concealed in his underwear, Delhi Customs reported on Twitter on Thursday.

The Indian national was travelling from Riyadh to Indira Gandhi International Airport when two strips of brown paste was found “concealed in his undergarments, from which 1760 grams of gold was extracted”, officials said.

The gold has been seized as investigations are continuing.

Officials said they regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

In November, Indian customs officials seized almost 7,000 grams of gold worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from three passengers traveling into Delhi from Sharjah, in the UAE.

The undeclared gold concealed as chemical paste and worth about $358,000 was found in seven pouches hidden in handbags.

The gold was found in possession of three passengers who had landed in Delhi.

In July, officials seized almost 1,000 grams of gold concealed in the piping of a seat from an aircraft which had flown into Delhi from Abu Dhabi.

The undeclared gold paste worth about $55,000 was found concealed on the plane which had landed in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

