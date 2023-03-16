Indiana couple arrested for actions at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

An Indiana couple has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Arthur and Jessica Reyher, both 38, of Brownsburg were arrested Wednesday.

Both are accused of engaging in violence against police at the Capitol that day in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas.

The United States Department of Justice says both Reyhers went into a tunnel three separate times to help push against police officers and enter the Capitol.

At one point, a police officer screamed in pain as he was pinned between a shield and a door.

pappa2200