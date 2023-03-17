indiana-department-of-education-to-give-rose-hulman-institute-of-technology-over-$320-thousand-grant

The Indiana Department of Education is giving Rose Hulman Institute of Technology a nearly $320,000 grant.

The staff at Rose Hulman says the money will help teachers provide K-12 students in the state “next level computing skills.”

Much of this will be done through the Designing for Impact Next Level Computer Science program.

That will have have Rose-Hulman computer science and software engineering professors providing professional development workshops this summer and fall to Indiana educators.​

Vittorio Ferla