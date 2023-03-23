indiana-house-education-committee-discusses-bill-that-would-require-aed-devices-at-all-sports-facilities

A bill to require operating AED devices are present at sports facilities is being discussed by the Indiana House Education Committee.

The bill would establish what’s being called “Jake’s Law” after Jake West.

He died after having sudden cardiac arrest at football practice at the age of 17 in 2013 in LaPorte.

His mother, Julie, says saving “just one life, knowing that another family could be spared the pain we have endured, would make this fight worth it.”

She was scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

Vito Califano