indiana-lawmakers-advance-bill-to-hold-landlords-accountable

Indiana lawmakers are advancing a bill to hold landlords accountable throughout the state.

The bill would establish new rules in order to make sure landlords are paying the utility bills that they are responsible for.

In recent years there have been cases of tenants having water or gas shut off because landlords have wracked up millions in unpaid bills in some cases.

State Senator Eric Koch’s bill would allow utility companies to ask courts for receivers to be appointed over landlords who haven’t paid their bills.

