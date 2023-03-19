Indiana man, 24, arrested after allegedly leaving scene of deadly crash on U.S. 30

An Andrews, Indiana man was arrested after police say he left the scene of a deadly rollover crash on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.

The collision happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, near County Road 4560 East.

Police say a vehicle, driven by Cayden Collins, sideswiped another vehicle, causing it to leave the road, hit a power pole, and roll over.

A passenger in the vehicle that rolled, Connor Small, was ejected from the vehicle and died. Three others were injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car that was struck was able to give police a description of the car that struck him. Police found the vehicle and arrested Collins on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Vittorio Ferla