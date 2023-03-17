indiana-michigan-power-to-raise-water-level-upstream-of-elkhart-hydroelectric-plant

On the first day of spring, Monday, March 20, Indiana Michigan Power will begin raising the water level upstream of the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant, which is located on the St. Joseph River.

The reservoir was lowered two feet in December 2022 to reduce ice buildup and flooding upstream.

The reservoir will slowly be raised to its spring and summer time operating level, approximately six inches per day, over a three-to-four-day period.

Those who live along the St. Joseph River, within eight miles upstream of the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant, should be aware of the change in water levels.

