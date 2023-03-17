indiana-senate-shuts-down-controversial-house-bill

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray has killed a controversial House bill.

It would prevent the Department of Child Services from removing kids from their parents if the parents won’t affirm their gender identity or consenting to gender-affirming health care.

The bill came about by a single case currently before the Indiana Supreme Court where a transgender child was taken from their parents.

Bray said through a spokesperson that there are “serious concerns” with the bill, which passed the state House 58-33 last month.

Ufficio Stampa