indiana-state-police-master-trooper-laid-to-rest

Master Trooper James Bailey was remembered by friends, family, and the whole of the law enforcement community Saturday.

Bailey was killed when Terry Sands II was trying to get away from pursuing police officers on I-69 in DeKalb County. Bailey was placing stop sticks out on the interstate to stop Sands, but Sands instead hit Bailey killing him.

Sands has been charged with murder and prosecutors are already asking for life without parole.

At Bailey’s funeral service inside Garrett High School Saturday among the speakers was Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“On behalf of an eternally grateful state, we offer our deepest condolences. Now and forevermore,” Holcomb said at the funeral. “Master Trooper Bailey’s passing is a still stinging reminder of the risks that those who proudly wear the uniform so willingly make every hour and every day of the week.”

During his tenure, Bailey received several awards, including the “Life Saving Award” in 2010, the “Trooper of the Year” award for District 22 in 2012 and the “Action Award” in 2021.

Bailey will be laid to rest in the Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.

Vittorio Ferla