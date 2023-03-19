indiana-state-police-steps-up-patrols-to-help-prevent-alcohol,-drug-impaired-driving

The Indiana State Police is stepping up patrols to help curb alcohol and drug impaired driving.

The initiative is designed to reduce crashes, traffic deaths and to promote safe driving around Saint Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament.

In response, officers will be conducting high visibility patrols over the next several weeks, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence.

The enforcement campaign is in effect through April 4.

