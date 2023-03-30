indiana-toll-road-traffic-stop-leads-to-arrest-of-serious-violent-felon

A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road led to the arrest of a “serious violent felon” Tuesday morning.

It was just after 8:10 a.m. when a deputy pulled over a red passenger vehicle for following another vehicle too closely.

During the traffic stop, officials say there was probable cause for a vehicle search. During the search, deputies found a large number of illegal pills, as well as a Grand Power K-100 9mm handgun.

41-year-old Michael Hendricks, of Buffalo, New York, was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

He was taken to the La Porte County Jail and is being held on a $50,005 cash-only bond.

