indiana-unemployment-rate-at-3.1-percent-in-january

Indiana’s unemployment rate was .3% less than the national unemployment rate for January.

Indiana’s rate stood at 3.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Locally, the jobless rate increased when the calendar flipped to 2023. In St. Joseph County, the rate rose .8% of a point to 3.9%. In Elkhart, the rate jumped more than 2 points 4.9%.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate also held one percent higher than the national rate.

However, Indiana’s total labor force, including those employed and those seeking employment, now stands at 3,409,096, which is a decrease of 973 from the previous month.

Some industries that experienced the most job increases in January included construction, leisure and hospitality, and private educational and health sciences.

As of the beginning of March, there were over 130,000 open job postings in the state.

valipomponi