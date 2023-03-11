indianapolis-motor-speedway-in-need-of-new-‘yellow-shirt’-workers

If you’ve been to the Indianapolis 500 then you are probably familiar with the “yellow shirts”.

They are the people who make sure you stay safe and get to the right places that you need to go.

The IndY Motor Speedway says they are in need of some new “yellow shirts”.

You’d be in charge of scanning tickets, traffic control, and stand ushering among other duties. If you’re interested you can apply online: http://www.ims.com/collegeprogram

