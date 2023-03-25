indiana’s-february-2023-employment-report

Indiana’s unemployment rate in February stands at 3.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for February stands at 3.6%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate held at 63.4% for February, remaining above the national rate of 62.5%. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,409,528 – an increase of 427 from the previous month.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 3,100 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 72,900 jobs from this time last year. Indiana’s February private employment stands at 2,827,300. This is a new private employment peak for Indiana. Industries that experienced job increases in February included:

Professional and Business Services (+3,600);

Leisure and Hospitality (+1,500); and

Private Educational and Health Services (+1,200);

As of March 16, 2023, there were 135,336 open job postings throughout the state. In February, 19,485 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.

Individuals looking for work, training or career information are encouraged to visit http://www.in.gov/dwd/job-seekers

