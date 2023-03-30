indulge-in-sweet-treats-this-ramadan-with-these-dietician-approved-tips





Ramadan is a special time of the year for Muslims all around the world, centered around spiritual reflection, charity, and self-discipline. However, it is also a time when people often gather and share food and desserts.

With the long fasting hours, indulging in sweet treats and desserts is a common practice. However, eating too many sugary treats can have negative consequences on one’s health, UAE-based Clinical Dietician Dr. Sara Abdelghany told Al Arabiya English.

“There is no harm in having sweets occasionally during this month, but it should always be consumed in moderation and mindfully,” she said.

Eliminating a specific food group, such as desserts, may increase hunger and binge eating or overindulgence, the dietician at Dubai’s HealthBay Clinic explained.

“Sweets in moderation can be a part of your diet in Ramadan without feeling guilty. If you always consume them in moderation and learn to listen to your body cues in terms of hunger and satisfaction, you are less likely to overindulge, and binge eat on sweets.”

According to Abdelghany, having dessert two or three times per week is enough to fulfill your cravings without overdoing it.

It’s important to have at least two balanced meals and two snacks to meet the required food intake during non-fasting hours. A sweet treat – the size of four fingers or the palm of your hand – can replace one of the snacks, she said.

However, Abdelghany noted that desserts should never replace a healthy, balanced meal because your body needs nutrient-dense foods to keep it satisfied during your fast.

Although it may also be tempting to give into cravings as soon as you can begin eating again, it is important to avoid having desserts too soon after breaking your fast.

“Breaking the fast with sweets will spike our blood glucose and insulin levels tremendously, causing a major drop in energy few hours later when insulin in the body suddenly drops,” Abdelghany explained.

“This drop in energy will always be followed by a strong craving for sweets again. The body will [then] enter a vicious cycle of craving, eating sweets, feeling low, and craving sweets again.”

People may also experience constipation, difficulty sleeping or interrupted sleep, low mood, and low energy the next day, she added.

Healthier alternatives

There are also numerous alternatives to calorie-dense sweet treats that people can enjoy during the holy month, ranging from air-fried Katayef to fresh fruit salads, according to Abdelghany.

Preparing desserts at home is also a good option for people who want to limit the amount of sugar, oil, and fat that goes into their desserts, she added.

Here are some tips the clinical dietician shared with Al Arabiya English:

• Avoid using hydrogenated oils, such as plant-based ghee and vegetable oils (corn and sunflower), because deep-frying with these oils produce trans-fats and increases inflammation in the body.

• Use organic butter in moderation.

• Replace white flour with whole flour whenever possible.

• Decrease the amount of sugar used, because with time your taste buds will adjust to lower sugar levels.

• Make treats at home such as sponge cakes with fruits and nuts, air-fried or baked Katayef with a drizzle of a sugar syrup on top, or fruit salads with avocados or nuts.

