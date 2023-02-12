Industry minister inching towards deal with Greens on $15b industry fund by Mata 12 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Industry Minister Ed Husic is optimistic he will strike a deal with the Greens over the national reconstruction fund to create manufacturing jobs. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Industry minister inching towards deal with Greens on $15b industry fund” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Industry minister inching towards deal with Greens on $15b industry fund”