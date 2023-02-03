Inflation: Food prices in France up nearly 14% in January by pappa2200 3 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Year-on-year, the price of a typical shopping card of standard food products has risen nearly 16.3%, with no immediate end in sight. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Inflation: Food prices in France up nearly 14% in January” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
