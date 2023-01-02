Infographic: The Longest Lasting Cars, in Miles

When properly maintained, well-built cars can last an impressive amount of miles.

Consider this 2006 Honda Civic, which hit one million miles on its original engine and transmission. Amusingly, the car’s odometer maxes out at 999,999 miles.

While that case may be an extreme outlier, most modern cars are expected to last 200,000 miles before experiencing some significant failure. That’s roughly double the lifespan of cars from the 1960s and 1970s, which typically lasted about 100,000 miles.

In this infographic, we used data from iSeeCars to determine which cars are the most likely to reach⁠— or even surpass⁠—the 200,000 mile benchmark.

Study Methodology & Data

To come up with their rankings, iSeeCars analyzed over 2 million used cars between January and October 2022. The rankings are based on the mileage that the top 1% of cars within each model obtained. Models with less than 10 years of production, such as the Tesla Model 3, were excluded.

The following tables show an expanded list of the longest lasting cars, by model category. Our infographic only includes the top five from each.

Sedans & Hatchbacks

The only non-Japanese model in the top 10 is the Chevrolet Impala, which is one of the most commonly found rental cars in the U.S.

Rank Vehicle Potential Lifespan (miles) 1 Toyota Avalon 245,710 2 Chevrolet Impala 230,343 3 Honda Accord 226,168 4 Toyota Camry 223,249 5 Lexus GS 350 207,794 6 Honda Fit 207,231 7 Honda Civic 205,335 8 Lexus ES 350 204,642 9 Toyota Corolla 204,266 10 Mazda 6 203,154

Another interesting takeaway is that Lexus is the only luxury brand in this list. This is likely due to the fact that Lexus and Toyota often share drivetrain components.

SUVs

iSeeCars has a larger top 20 list for the SUV category.

Rank Vehicle Potential Lifespan 1 Toyota Sequoia 296,509 2 Toyota Land Cruiser 280,236 3 Chevrolet Suburban 265,732 4 GMC Yukon XL 252,360 5 Chevrolet Tahoe 250,338 6 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 244,994 7 Ford Expedition 244,682 8 Toyota 4Runner 244,665 9 GMC Yukon 238,956 10 Honda Pilot 236,807 11 Acura MDX 228,472 12 Cadillac Escalade ESV 228,449 13 Cadillac Escalade 224,782 14 Lincoln Navigator 220,319 15 Nissan Armada 220,172 16 Toyota Highlander 218,075 17 Honda CR-V 215,930 18 Lincoln Navigator L 214,341 19 Subaru Outback 208,298 20 Hyundai Santa Fe 206,398

This is a more diverse list, with American and Japanese models seemingly on par. The GM family of SUVs (Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Yukon XL) are narrowly edged out by Toyota’s full size options (Sequoia and Land Cruiser).

The Land Cruiser was discontinued in the U.S. for 2021, but it remains a very popular model in Middle Eastern countries like Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE.

Pickup Trucks

Once again, Japanese manufacturers hold the top spots. According to Toyota, the Tundra is the only full-size pickup that is currently being built in Texas.

Rank Vehicle Potential Lifespan 1 Toyota Tundra 256,022 2 Honda Ridgeline 248,669 3 Toyota Tacoma 235,070 4 Nissan Titan 233,295 5 Ford F-150 232,650 6 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 230,515 7 GMC Sierra 1500 222,691 8 Ford Ranger 220,980 9 Nissan Frontier 215,775 10 Ram 1500 215,521

Despite their marginally higher potential lifespans, sales of Japanese trucks come nowhere close to their American counterparts.

Electric Cars

The last category is EVs, which due to the 10 years of production requirement, only includes the Tesla Model S (133,998 miles) and Nissan LEAF (98,081).

These figures are much lower than the gasoline cars discussed above, but it’s not exactly a fair comparison. We probably won’t be able to judge the long-term reliability of EVs until they’ve been around for at least another decade.

In addition to needing more time, another reason is scale—the Model S and LEAF have been sold in relatively limited numbers. The Tesla Model 3, which is the first EV to sell over one million units, will likely become the first reliable benchmark.

Vittorio Rienzo