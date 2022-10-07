injazat,-a-g42-company,-set-to-present-emerging-technology-solutions-in-safety-and-security-at-isnr-abu-dhabi-2022

Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security, is participating at the seventh edition of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022), the region’s most trusted gathering of national security and cybersecurity decision makers and stakeholders from public and private sectors.

Injazatwillpresent a variety of its digital disruptive solutions at the event, including a display of ‘Hassantuk’ smart monitoring and alarm equipment systems, an immersive VR and Metaverse experience station, and the ‘e-bike ’fleet management , utilizing the latest smart IoT and AI analytics to solve modern traffic safety & security challenges.

Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat, said: “Injazat’s mission centers around leveraging superior technological services to empower safer societies and better living environments. Our growing capabilities coupled with our local expertise enable our solutions and products to act as agents of change revolutionizing human experiences towards a better, more secure life for all. We are very proud of our upcoming participation at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022, a powerful stage that will enable us to showcase our innovations towards the digitization of infrastructure of cities and communities, providing us with a common platform to connect and boost partnerships for the advancement of a digital tomorrow.”

Held under the patronage of His Highness General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, from 10 -12 October 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the event will see the display of the latest innovations and top security solutions and provides a strong platform for business and networking among local, regional, and global entities and companies from 33 countries, operating in the four key sectors of national security, cybersecurity, police and law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection.

