inside-denise-richards-and-charlie-sheen’s-relationships-with-teen-daughters

Trying to coparenting their kids. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen split in 2005 and have been working to raise daughters Sami and Lola together ever since.

Sami arrived in 2004 while the actress was married to the Two and a Half Men alum. Lola was born in 2005 after her parents had called it quits. Richards went on to adopt daughter Eloise in 2011, marrying Aaron Phypers seven years later.

As for Sheen, the New York native welcomed twin sons, Bob and Max, with now-ex Brooke Mueller in 2009. Richards briefly had custody of their boys in 2013 while her ex-husband and Mueller struggled with substance abuse.

Richards and Sheen have been open up about coparenting their daughters over the years and made headlines in September 2021 when Sami alleged via TikTok that her mom’s household was “abusive,” leading her to live with the actor.

“Finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school,” the teen wrote in her social media upload at the time.

“Denise is just like any other divorce parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter,” a source subsequently told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were coparenting her during this time. They are not. Sami is living with Charlie at his apartment in Malibu.”

The insider noted that Lola spent time with her older sister but lived with Richards.

“Lola goes back and forth between her parents whenever Denise is working, as she is now,” the source explained. “Denise wants her daughters to have boundaries, not be out all hours of the night, and she has no desire to be their friend at this time of their life. The time will come later as the girls grow older for Denise to be their friend. Charlie is the good time dad, and well, rules and curfew aren’t really set in stone. And that is why Sami went to live with her dad. … Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

Through his rep, Sheen told Us that his daughter was doing “amazing.” The Golden Globe nominee gushed, “I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

Keep scrolling for a deeper look at how Richards and Sheen’s relationships with their daughters have evolved over the years.