INSIGHT: Being put on the ‘Grey List’ is one thing but being blacklisted by FATF is a rare occurrence – why Myanmar was branded a pariah by international watchdog

By Andrew Dalip for AMLiLawyer Andrew Dalip assesses the actions – and lack of – which led FATF to place Myanmar on its highest watchlist, joining rogue states such as Iran and North Korea adalip@maesonchambers.com The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has just published amendments to its two public documents, maintained under the collective rubric…
