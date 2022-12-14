insight:-danske-bank-lied-and-deceived-us-banks-for-years-to-pump-billions-of-dollars-of-suspicious-and-criminal-funds-through-the-american-financial-system

By AML Intelligence Correspondent ACCORDING to US court documents, Danske Bank defrauded US banks to facilitate access to the financial system for the lender’s Estonia’s high-risk customers, who resided outside of Estonia – including in Russia. The bank’s guilty plea and $2BN penalty “demonstrate that the Department of Justice will fiercely guard the integrity of…

