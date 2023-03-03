insight:-incredible-story-of-how-notorious-russian-warlord-passes-uk-money-laundering-checks

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The mother of a Russian warlord who has been accused of human rights abuses around the world was used to pass AML checks in the UK.

Leaked emails reveal that law firm, “Discreet Law” charged Yevgeny Prigozhin a fee in exchange for identification documents as part of its AML checks.

