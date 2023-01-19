insight:-new-aml-whistleblower-law-is-a-game-changer-in-enforcing-russian-sanctions

By Stephen M.Kohn

One of the last actions taken by the United States Congress in 2022 was enacting a new whistleblower law.

The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Whistleblower Improvement Act, which the author’s firm actively supported, will have a direct impact on the ability of US law enforcement agencies to track down assets held by Russian oligarchs and sanctioned entities.

