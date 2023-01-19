By Stephen M.Kohn
One of the last actions taken by the United States Congress in 2022 was enacting a new whistleblower law.
The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Whistleblower Improvement Act, which the author’s firm actively supported, will have a direct impact on the ability of US law enforcement agencies to track down assets held by Russian oligarchs and sanctioned entities.
The post INSIGHT: New AML whistleblower law is a game changer in enforcing Russian sanctions appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “INSIGHT: New AML whistleblower law is a game changer in enforcing Russian sanctions”