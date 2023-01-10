insight:-officer-who-led-international-police-operation-against-kinahan-cartel-to-address-first-fincrime-intelligence-network-(fcin)-meeting-of-2023-next-month

By ALISHA HOULIHAN for AML Intelligence

THE POLICE officer who led the international operation to sanction the Kinahan Crime Cartel is speaking at the next FinCrime Intelligence Network (FCIN) meeting, it was announced today (Tuesday).

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll (Rtd) will be the keynote speaker at the invitational meeting for UK banking leaders which takes in London on February 22 next.

John led the police operation to have the Kinahan Organised Crime Group sanctioned by the US government, overseeing collaboration between agencies across the US, UK, Europe as well as the Kinahans’ original crime base in Ireland.

Until his retirement last summer John led the Irish national police (An Garda Síochána/AGS) specialist detective command and oversaw the force’s operation against the Kinahan Cartel.

The theme of the February 22 meeting in association with SymphonyAI NetReveal is: ‘Unblocking the Barriers to Data Sharing in AFC.’

John will speak about learnings from the operation and how Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) can make a real difference in fighting financial crime.

He will also address how banking and financial services leaders can build partnerships to fight financial crime and make a difference in combatting money laundering.

“I’m really looking forward to speaking at the FinCrime Intelligence Network meeting next month and meeting many of the UK’s fincrime leaders in banking, fintech and financial services,” John told AML Intelligence.

“It will also be interesting to hear about developments in technology in fighting money laundering from some of the experts in attendance,” he added.

WANTED: Posters issued by international police agencies offering rewards of $5M for information on members of the Kinahan Cartel

The evening will be moderated by AML Intelligence publisher Stephen Rae and hosted in association with fincrime technology provider SymphonyAI NetReveal.

“John O’Driscoll is one of the keenest minds in international policing. He has overseen many major international financial crime investigations and was the officer who convinced the United States to take the Kinahan OCG seriously. It will be amazing to hear his thoughts on that investigation and how the private and public sectors can make a difference together in financial crime,” Stephen said.

“The format as always will be informal, discursive and, of course, is also the perfect opportunity for networking over wine and canapés,” he added.

The FCIN Roundtable takes place on February 22nd 2023, in the City of London.

Last April, Ireland’s national police force, An Garda Síochána, announced the sanctioning of the gang with tentacles across Europe, Latin America and the Middle East at a press conference at City Hall in Dublin.

At the press conference, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) officially revealed it had the sanctioned against the Irish organised crime group.

The action resulted from close collaboration between the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), and with support from Europol HQ in the Hague.

The press conference heard from the AGS Commissioner Drew Harris, AC O’Driscoll as well as representatives from the US Treasury, DEA, NCA and Europol.

As a result of the action, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals or entities that are in the United States, or in the possession or control of US persons, must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

DANIEL KINAHAN: The organised criminal who is behind the day-to-day operations of the international crime gang and who is said to be based in Dubai

Vito Califano