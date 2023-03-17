By AML Intelligence Correspondent THE CRYPTO “laundromat” taken down by European and US police agencies this week has been linked to North Korean hackers and Russian military spies. German, Dutch and US detectives led the operation to cripple ChipMixer which laundered almost €2.73BN in criminal proceeds over five years. Now the US Department of Justice…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post INSIGHT: Russian military intelligence and North Korean hackers used ChipMixer laundromat that washed €2.73BN dirty money appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Ferla