insight:-‘this-is-first-we-have-suspended-a-member,’-says-fatf-chief-of-russia-move

“THIS is the first time a member of FATF is suspended,” FATF President Raja Kumar said this evening (Friday). “Russia is effectively sidelined from the organisation,” he told reporters at the post-plenary press conference. Ukraine, which has made repeated calls to exclude Russia from the organisation, welcomed the decision to suspend Russia but added that…
