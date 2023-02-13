intercontinental-abu-dhabi-announces-details-about-its-stylish-new-residences

InterContinental Abu Dhabi has just announced an exciting new addition to the capital of the UAE with the launch of its brand-new residences. Boasting a prime location in the affluent neighbourhood of Al Bateen district in the capital and a stone’s throw from some of the central business and leisure facilities in Abu Dhabi, including several government buildings, Marina Mall, and Corniche Beach. Coming fully furnished with everything a guest could need, the residences will place you at the centre of the action amidst the bustling metropolis.

The residences feature 130 units comprising studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, along with a selection of accessible apartments specially designed to cater for the needs of people with determination. Each apartment is fitted out with gorgeous textures and natural oak furniture perfectly complemented by the tasteful, contemporary décor. Panoramic windows saturate the spaces with natural light and offer unparalleled views of the Marina or the city’s glittering skyline at night. Each apartment is fully equipped with only the highest quality modern amenities and devices.

The 48 sqm. studios and 101 sqm one-bedroom residences are comprised of intimate spaces to unwind and switch off, and they are perfect for solo occupants or couples. More suited for larger families, the 190 sqm. two-bedroom and 217 sqm.; three-bedroom residences simply outspread comfort. Fully equipped with kitchenette, spacious balconies, walk-in wardrobes, ensuites with bathtub and standing showers, guest bathrooms, and a separate dining area, each of these exquisite options offers a healthy balance between size and luxury amidst spectacular views to the sea and city.

Dani Demerjian, General Manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi recently commented on the new residences by saying, “Launching the new InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi is a proud moment for us, and we are delighted that this project is nearing completion. Each residence is breathtaking, with the highest quality amenities and modern furnishings. We are looking forward to welcoming guests for both short-term and long-term stays, and we are sure that these residences will cater to every need of our valued customers.”

Complemented by a compilation of leisure facilities and diverse culinary experiences encapsulated in one destination, the residences present an exclusive ability to marry the everyday comfort of home with the exceptional five-star service that is synonymous with InterContinental Abu Dhabi. This exclusive proposition includes housekeeping, 24-hour reception, concierge service, access to the swimming pool and state-of-the-art wellness centre, secured underground parking facilities, and a complimentary high-speed internet connection in every room.

A further benefit of the property is an aesthetically designed all-day dining restaurant that incorporates live cooking stations, an open kitchen, and magnificent views overlooking the marina. Also featuring a picturesque outdoor dining space, residents can enjoy superb alfresco dining with a picture-perfect backdrop of the Arabian Gulf. To add even more elegance, The Balcony Lounge, located on the first floor, is the perfect urban hangout spot for both in-house and outside visitors to enjoy some laid-back casual time.

With Nesmat Al Bahar offering a range of delicious bites and a fabulous selection of drinks to stay refreshed by the pool, residents will be spoilt for choice. In addition, 24-hour in-room dining will be offered, with an extensive menu to accommodate all dietary preferences. Situated next door to the InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel, residents can also take advantage of the many dining options on their doorstep with award-winning restaurants such as Byblos Sur Mer, Cho Gao, and Chamas Churrascaria & Bar and Belgian Beer Café, all within walking distance.

Scheduled to open in Quarter 1, 2023, guests wishing to book their stay or find out more information can visit https://www.ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/gb/en/abu-dhabi/auhic/hoteldetail.

The post InterContinental Abu Dhabi Announces Details About Its Stylish New Residences first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano