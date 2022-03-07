International Fashion Expo IV Edition

The fourth edition of the International Fashion Expo was held in Milan on 25 and 26 February in the splendid setting of Palazzo Francesco Turati. As usual, the event featured the collections of various fashion designers on the ground floor and catwalk shows on the first floor in the Sale Nobili. Numerous brands took part in this edition, some already present in previous editions and others at their first experience with International Fashion Expo.

The participating brands were: Pierangelo Masciadri, who showed how fashion can meet art with his collection of ponchos in fine silk, concluding with a final fashion show of great scenic impact; Ramaidress, a young fashion designer from the Varese area with a colourful and youthful collection that recalls a romantic taste; Giordana Varon, a designer from Rome who proposed an elegant and refined collection of clothes that transports you directly to the various districts of Paris; Elytex by Giuseppe Gianaroli, from Emilia Romagna, with a collection of truly original winter

garments combining a graphic designer and a jacquard weave, innovating the print on knitwear. For the creation of his collection he has also collaborated with well-known personalities such as Nek, Riccardo Fogli and the model Giorgia Soleri. Every material used by Elytex is 100% Italian and shows how a knitwear garment can become an artistic design; JK-Klett, a brand from Prague, skilfully led by its creator Jitka Klett who presented the haute couture and pret a porter collection; from Russia, KGB, by designer Galina Biryukova with a collection of pastel-coloured dresses that recall the colours of autumn, created by Moscow artist Nikolai Biryukov. Also from Russia, Elena Meylakina with her brand Barvinskaya, who presented a unique and extravagant children’s collection; Glam Confidencial, a brand from Great Britain, based in London, who presented a magnificent collection of jewellery and sparkling clutch bags and Anna Salvigni with a very colourful collection of autumn/winter garments and also simple shirts with the embroidery detail of her logo for the spring/summer season with the addition of decorations to give a touch of originality that well represents her rock taste.

The presence of Artemilo, represented by Valerio Lombard, was inevitable. He exhibited various design elements masterfully combining art and fashion in a collection called Pianeta Blu (Blue Planet).

There was excellent public and press attendance, both national and foreign, from photographers Roberto Meneghin, Fabio Spinelli, Viktor Photo Click, Angelo Colombo, Marco De Nigris, Maurizio Galbiati, Massimo Vertua, Mario Merone, Francesco Nicotra and Terenzio Montoli.

In this fourth edition, there was a significant increase in the number of participating designers as well as visitors.

Phoenix-Wicom Ltd, the London-based organiser of the International Fashion Expo, would like to thank the members of its team who have been able to work as a team without which it would not have achieved these results: Alexia Brancato (Marketing Director), Paolo Rebizzani and Angelo Apolito for directing; Dafne Apollonio for casting direction and coordinating the models’ staff;

Ester Uggi who conducted the interviews and the programme which will soon be broadcast on various national DTT television channels; the models’ staff as well as newcomer Alice Stucchi as press officer and the many media partners.

Special thanks also go to the staff of Italian Concept for taking care of the hairstyles, to the team of Giuseppe Barra and Princess Miranda for the make-up, and to Noleggio Multiservice Milano di Giovanni Stimolo for logistics.

Finally, new partnerships have been established, in particular with K Style Promotion by Kico Hayashida, a fashion agency in Tokyo, with whom we are also working to export I.F.E. to Japan and with the Belarusian model Nadzeya (Nadine) Bokhan as our ambassador in Belarus.