intersex-woman-arrested-in-us-after-allegedly-making-bomb-threats





An intersex woman was arrested after she allegedly made bomb threats against a town in Mississippi, US, NBC24’s National Desk reported on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

29-year-old Lily Mestemacher allegedly made bomb threats on social media and was arrested with a $50,000 bail condition.

Police in Oxford, Mississippi were made aware of the threats on January 31 and searched the area with a K9 unit.

The area was deemed safe, and an arrest warrant was issued for the false reporting of placing explosives.

Mestemacher was arrested by police in Conway, Arkansas, where she was located at the time.

On February 10, she was transported to Oxford, Mississippi, where a Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued a $50,000 bond.

After a picture of Mestemacher, seen sporting a beard and long blonde hair, circulated online, Oxford Police Department cleared up misinformation suggesting that she was transgender.

Mestemacher is intersex, meaning that she was born with certain biological aspects of both genders, and she identifies as female, according to an Oxford Police Department spokesperson.

Read more:

Brit to appear in court in Qatar after allegedly bludgeoning coworker to death

US white nationalist pleads guilty to 2019 El Paso massacre in Texas

Pair of gang members arrested in California massacre of six, including baby

Ufficio Stampa