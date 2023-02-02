investopia-announces-a-new-partnership-with-the-leading-financial-technology-platform-iconnections

Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced a new partnership with iConnections, a leading financial technology platform for alternative investors, during iConnections Global Alts 2023flagship annual event, which took placein Miami, United States of America from 30th January – 2nd February, 2023.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia, and Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections, inaceremony held duringInvestopia’s session on 31stJanuary in Miami, United States of America.Essentially, this partnership will enable, and for the first time, Investopia’s investment community such as asset allocators, investment managers, privateequity, hedge funds and family offices, to leverage iConnections’ digital capability to seamlessly connect and thrive.

iConnections is one of the world’s largest virtual communities for capital introduction that connects the investment management industry. The platform connects managers and allocators for virtual meetings, giving managers the ability to subscribe and share information with allocators who can select and meet managers on one platform.

Over 170 speakers, 3,500 delegates including over 900leading institutional allocators from across the endowment, foundation, pension and family office space, participated in iConnections event this year, which witnessed over 14,000 one-on-one meetings.Investopia’s session, during iConnections event, discussed its role in channeling global investment opportunities inthe new economies, attended byglobal investors and business leaders interested in exploring Investopia’s work globally.

Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia said: “Investopia, as a global platform initiated by the UAE Government in 2021, is working to connect the global investment community, influential decision maker, entrepreneurs and innovators by convening them together to discuss and capitalize on growth opportunities in the new economies, and this partnership with iConnections comes within the context of Investopia vision and objectives, mainly in light of our focus on technology and sustainability in an increasingly digital world.”

“As investors widen their strategic focus on the UAE, and the Gulf region more broadly, we view our partnership with Investopia as an important milestone for iConnections and an opportunity to showcase our best-in-class managers to leading investors globally, powered by our capital introduction technology,” commented Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections

Investopia global investment platform is one of the major strategic initiatives under the “Projects of the 50” announced by the UAE government in September 2021 and aims to enhance the exchange of global investment flows, in support of sectors of the new economy. Investopia announced the second edition of its annual conference, which will be hosted in Abu Dhabi on 2ndand 3rd March 2023, under the theme “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change”.

