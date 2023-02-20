iran-denies-enriching-uranium-to-84-pct 





Iran has denied reports that it has enriched uranium to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade.

The Islamic Republic has been enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity since April 2021.

Three months ago, it started enriching to that level at a second site, Fordow, which is dug into a mountain. Weapons grade is around 90 percent.

“So far, we have not made any attempt to enrich above 60 percent. The presence of particles above 60 percent enrichment does not mean production with an enrichment above 60 percent,” the spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday, according to the official IRNA News agency.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that UN nuclear watchdog monitors had last week detected uranium enriched at 84 percent.

Kamalvandi called the report “slanderous” and said it distorted facts.

