iran-denies-israeli-claims-that-it-was-behind-oil-tanker-attack





Iran denies Israel’s accusation that Tehran targeted an Israeli oil tanker on February 10, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

The captain of the Liberian-flagged Campo Square said on Saturday it had been lightly damaged by an airborne object on February 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran was responsible.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

“We strongly reject the Zionist regime’s accusation against Iran regarding the attack on the Israeli tanker,” Kanaani said during a weekly news conference.

“We are very active in maintaining security and freedom of navigation in international waters and will continue to do so,” he added.

Read more:

Netanyahu says Iran attacked oil tanker last week

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian sea, Iran accused: Security source

Israeli strike in Syria’s Damascus kills 15: Monitor

Mata