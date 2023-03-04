iran-prepared-to-assist-iaea-investigation:-joint-statement





Iran is prepared to provide more information and access to a long-stalled International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran, both sides said in a joint statement issued on Saturday.

“Iran expressed its readiness to … provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues,” the joint statement said.

Iran has agreed to reconnect surveillance cameras at several nuclear sites and increase the pace of inspections, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

“There was a reduction in monitoring activities related to cameras and monitoring systems,” Rafael Grossi told reporters at Vienna airport after returning from Tehran. “We have agreed that both will be operating again.”

A confidential IAEA report seen by Reuters said IAEA chief Grossi “looks forward to … prompt and full implementation of the Joint Statement.”

