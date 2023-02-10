iran-says-arrested-‘main-perpetrators’-of-isfahan-drone-attack,-blames-israel





Iran said on Friday it had arrested the “main perpetrators” behind a recent drone attack on a military site in the city of Isfahan, state media reported.

The involvement of Israel’s “mercenaries” in the attack has been “proven,” a joint statement by the Intelligence Ministry and the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

The statement also warned of a retaliation for the attack.

Iran said last month a drone attack targeted a military site linked to its Defense Ministry in Isfahan, describing the incident as an “unsuccessful attack.”

Iran’s representative to the United Nations later pointed the finger at Israel as the culprit behind the attack.

Developing.

