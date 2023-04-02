iran-says-warned-off-us-‘spy-plane’:-tasnim





The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday said that it identified and warned off a US Navy EP-3E aircraft after it entered the country’s border close to the Gulf of Oman, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

While the opening line of the Tasnim report said the US Navy EP-3E aircraft had crossed into Iranian airspace, it later said the aircraft had not entered Iranian skies and had left after the warning.

“After the warning, the plane was prevented from entering the country’s skies without authorization,” the report said.

Read more:

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria

China says joint exercises with Russia, Iran in Gulf of Oman enhanced navies’ ability

Smuggled Iranian weapons seized in Gulf of Oman, British Royal Navy says

valipomponi